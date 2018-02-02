By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to expand across Colorado and that means an elevated fire danger just about statewide.
In Colorado Springs, a fast-moving grass fire burned at least two acres just northwest of the downtown early Friday afternoon, coming dangerously close to some homes.
The fire was reported just west of Interstate 25 near Broadview Place and Mesa Road.
No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported. A cause has yet to be determined.
