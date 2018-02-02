Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Drought, El Paso County, Grass Fire, Wildfires

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to expand across Colorado and that means an elevated fire danger just about statewide.

drought monitor new nutu Too Close For Comfort Grass Fire Reminder Of Drought, Fire Danger

In Colorado Springs, a fast-moving grass fire burned at least two acres just northwest of the downtown early Friday afternoon, coming dangerously close to some homes.

capture Too Close For Comfort Grass Fire Reminder Of Drought, Fire Danger

(credit: Colorado Springs Fire Department)

The fire was reported just west of Interstate 25 near Broadview Place and Mesa Road.

No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported. A cause has yet to be determined.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

