ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A SWAT situation near 78th Avenue in Denver put Welby Community School on lockout Friday afternoon.
The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office has given the school district permission to bus the students out of the area.
Parents are asked to reunite with students at the Valley View K-8 located at 660 W. 70th Avenue.
We are not showing a live stream or wider shots of the ongoing situation to protect the officers responding to the situation.
We are working to confirm more information.