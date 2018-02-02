Filed Under:Aulani Disney Resort in Hawaii, Evergreen, Evergreen High School, Make A Wish, Wish Week

By Michael Abeyta

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The student government at Evergreen High School was busy all day Friday — meticulously counting every coin that came pouring in from classrooms. Inching ever closer to their goal.

In their current pile is almost $55. That’s just a drop in the bucket for them.

So far they have raised $15,000 in total. Not only through the coins students brought in, but also through other events they’ve held all week. They call it, “Wish Week.”

They have hosted a special needs basketball game, a night of improv, and a movie night at a local game room.

Friday they finished up Wish Week with an assembly.

“Today is like our big end of the week celebration,” says sophomore class officer Donovan Davis.

The money they are collecting isn’t to pay their upcoming college tuition bills, it’s for a very special someone who has inspired the student body to give.

Student Body President Sydney Stewart explains, “We are fundraising for a little 4-year-old girl named Divine. And we’re fundraising for her to get her wish to go to the Aulani Disney Resort in Hawaii.”

The assembly is really Divine’s party. She claps and cheers in the gym while playing games and singing with a few hundred of her closest friends. Little does she know, they are about to give her, the gift of a lifetime.

“We have raised $15,000 for the family,” announces Stewart as students hand Divine’s family a giant check.

Even though Divine is the guest of honor, she lives with a house full of children. She has four foster brothers and sisters, five adopted brothers and sisters who are also special needs, and her parents have two biological children — 11 in total.

“They are so deserving of having this vacation.” Says Davis.

Divine’s parents are grateful, and just as excited as their daughter, for their big trip.

“It’s a little R & R,” jokes Divine’s father. “We get to be with our family on a family vacation with no stress.”

This is the second year the kids at Evergreen High have raised money for a kid in Make-A-Wish and they aren’t done yet. If you would like make a donation you can do so here.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

