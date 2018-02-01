Filed Under:Breaking Habits, Kristina Garcia, Local TV, Marijuana Legalization, Sisters of the Valley, Westin, Women Grow

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4)– A special leadership summit is underway at the Westin in Denver, networking, teaching and encouraging women entrepreneurs in the pot industry.

“The cannabis space is so new this is an opportunity for anyone to come in and make their mark,” said Kristina Garcia.

women and pot bb raw 01 concatenated 131456 frame 62961 Breaking The Grass Ceiling: Women Grow Summit Takes On Pot Industry

(credit: CBS)

She is the CEO of Women Grow and when she says anyone, she means it.

women and pot bb raw 01 concatenated 131456 frame 6517 Breaking The Grass Ceiling: Women Grow Summit Takes On Pot Industry

Kristina Garcia, CEO of Women Grow (credit: CBS)

“We are humble farm women getting the medicine to the most amount of people,” said Sister Kate, Founder of Sisters of the Valley.

women and pot bb raw 01 concatenated 131456 frame 16577 Breaking The Grass Ceiling: Women Grow Summit Takes On Pot Industry

(credit: CBS)

These women aren’t Catholic, or any religion for that matter, but wear habits and call themselves nuns.

“The definition of a nun is they are women who live together, pray together, work together and take vow, and we live together, pray together, work together and take vows,” she said.

women and pot bb raw 01 concatenated 131456 frame 19453 Breaking The Grass Ceiling: Women Grow Summit Takes On Pot Industry

(credit: CBS)

RELATED STORIES: Marijuana Legalization Story Archive

The sisters say their allegiance is to Mother Earth and to each other. They equate treatment of the Earth to treatment of women. They grow cannabis and turn it into salves and teas and ship the products around the world. Their “Balm of Gilead.”

women and pot bb raw 01 concatenated 131456 frame 83137 Breaking The Grass Ceiling: Women Grow Summit Takes On Pot Industry

(credit: CBS)

“The most exciting thing is the variety of uses and therefore the many people it’s actually helping,” said Sister Claire, CFO of Sisters of the Valley.

They have a documentary coming out this year called Breaking Habits.

women and pot bb raw 01 concatenated 131456 frame 63261 Breaking The Grass Ceiling: Women Grow Summit Takes On Pot Industry

Hope Wiseman (credit: CBS)

Also attending, Hope Wiseman of Maryland. At 25, she’s the youngest African-American dispensary owner in the nation. Her business partner is her mom.

women and pot bb raw 01 concatenated 131456 frame 83107 Breaking The Grass Ceiling: Women Grow Summit Takes On Pot Industry

(credit: CBS)

“I went to her with a business plan, I had already thought of everything she could ask me so by the time I came to her with this plan, she saw the benefits of it, medically and economically and she thought it would be a great idea for us,” she said.

women and pot bb raw 01 concatenated 131456 frame 88666 Breaking The Grass Ceiling: Women Grow Summit Takes On Pot Industry

(credit: CBS)

One of the featured speakers Friday will be Willie Nelson’s wife, Annie D’Angelo. She will be introducing a new product under their label Willie’s Reserve.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch