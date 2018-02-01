AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Toy R Us in Aurora, originally on the company’s list of stores closing, will stay open.
Last week the company announced a list of about 180 closures across the country, including the Toys R Us store at Mississippi and Havana.
Now, the company has removed that location from the list of stores to close. That means all of the Toys R Us stores in Colorado will remain open, at least for now.
The toy company still plans to close about 20 percent of its U.S. locations, within months.