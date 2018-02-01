Tall Husbands And Short Wives Make For Great Marriages, Study FindsIn the study, researchers surveyed 8,000 participants, and found a correlation between the husband’s height and the wife’s happiness.

'CannaVan' Takes To The Streets To Study Pot & Health EffectsEven though Colorado and many other states have legalized marijuana, federal law still prohibits scientists from studying the drug and its health effects.

Nurses Create Support Group For Aftermath Of ICUAn estimated six million patients spend time in intensive care in the U.S. every year. In the hospital, it's a fight for survival.

Number Of Flu Hospitalizations In Colorado Down AgainThe number of people hospitalized from the flu in Colorado continues to go down.

Pizza Is A Better Breakfast Than Most Cereals, Nutritionist Claimsnutritionist Chelsey Amer explained that many cereals lack the protein and healthy fats your body needs as fuel for the day ahead.

Hearing Voices May Actually Be A Good Thing, Study SuggestsA recent study is suggesting that people who hear strange patterns in sounds may just be suffering from a well-tuned brain.