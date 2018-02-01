Denver
Latest Headlines
Semi Crash In Icy Conditions Closes I-25 In Northern Colorado
A semi crash on Interstate 25 in northern Colorado has led to a shutdown of the southbound lanes in the Fort Collins-Loveland area.
Highly-Anticipated 'Wee-Cottages' Set To Go On Sale Soon
Denver metro area residents have a one of a kind opportunity as development continues in Stapleton.
Colorado School District Eyes 4-Day Week; Asks For Parent Input
Brighton School District 27J hopes to attract and keep quality teachers who would be willing to exchange a three-day weekend for less pay.
2018 State Of The Union Address
Sports
Latest Broncos
Von Miller Wants Broncos To Go After Cousins
Now that the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to trade Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins, Denver star linebacker Von Miller is lobbying for the Broncos to reel in quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Broncos Center Paradis Wastes No Time Working Out During Offseason
Denver Broncos center is wasting no time in the offseason to stay in shape.
Smith To Washington Trade: What It Means For The Broncos
The trade of Alex Smith to the Redskins solidifies the widely held thought that quarterback Kirk Cousins will leave Washington this offseason.
Avalanche
MacKinnon Suffers Injury As Avalanche Fall To Canucks In OT
Gabriel Landeskog scored twice and J.T. Compher had the other goal for the Avalanche in the loss.
Nuggets
Nuggets Lose Again, Fall To Spurs 106-104
The Nuggets were able to match the Spurs' production Tuesday night despite playing the second night of a back-to-back but ultimately lost in San Antonio by a score of 106-104.
Rockies
Rockies Get New, Bigger & Better Scoreboard
The Colorado Rockies unveiled their new and improved scoreboard on Wednesday.
Latest From Colorado's Weather Center
Semi Crash In Icy Conditions Closes I-25 In Northern Colorado
A semi crash on Interstate 25 in northern Colorado has led to a shutdown of the southbound lanes in the Fort Collins-Loveland area.
Latest Forecast: Colder Day After Morning Snow In Northern Colorado
Snow will end in Northern Colorado Thursday morning. Temperatures will be cooler almost statewide as well with highs in the 30s in the metro area.
Colorado Snowstorm On 1/22/18
Health
'CannaVan' Takes To The Streets To Study Pot & Health Effects
Even though Colorado and many other states have legalized marijuana, federal law still prohibits scientists from studying the drug and its health effects.
Nurses Create Support Group For Aftermath Of ICU
An estimated six million patients spend time in intensive care in the U.S. every year. In the hospital, it's a fight for survival.
Number Of Flu Hospitalizations In Colorado Down Again
The number of people hospitalized from the flu in Colorado continues to go down.
Pizza Is A Better Breakfast Than Most Cereals, Nutritionist Claims
nutritionist Chelsey Amer explained that many cereals lack the protein and healthy fats your body needs as fuel for the day ahead.
Hearing Voices May Actually Be A Good Thing, Study Suggests
A recent study is suggesting that people who hear strange patterns in sounds may just be suffering from a well-tuned brain.
College Student Creates Napkin That Detects Drugs In Drinks
George Washington University junior Danya Sherman developed the KnoNap, a regular napkin that features a color-changing fabric meant to alert and prevent drug-facilitated crimes.
2018 Denver Restaurant Week Menus Unveiled
The menus for this year's Denver Restaurant Week were unveiled on Wednesday.
Valentine’s Day Dinner Recipes
Skip the restaurants and make Valentine's Day dinner at home this year.
The Broadway Smash-Hit ‘Hamilton’ Is Headed To Denver
The national tour of “Hamilton: An American Musical”, which took Broadway by storm in 2015, is headed to Denver.
Luke Bryan Announces Denver Stop On 'What Makes You Country' Tour
Grab the cowboy hat and boots! Luke Bryan just announced a new concert at Mile High Stadium.
New Ski Pass Will Give Access To 5 Colorado Resorts, Plus Many Others
Several ski companies are coming together to offer a new ski pass next season that will give access to dozens of North American ski slopes.
Bikes, Beauty, Beer And Beyond: Ways To Play In Boulder
From iconic rock formations to nationally acclaimed restaurants to a famous bike culture, Boulder has a long list of sterling credentials.
See Who Won
See who won this national contest, which is now complete.
See Who Won
This national contest is now complete.
2018 State Of The Union Address
60th Annual Grammy Awards
Colorado Snowstorm On 1/22/18
2018 Women's March Across The Country
Avalanche 5, Sharks 3
Super Bowl Picks: Will The Eagles Upset The Patriots?
February 1, 2018 at 7:56 am
