DENVER (CBS4)– A website company with offices in Denver has been accused of using deceptive tactics to get people more followers on Twitter and Instagram.
Devumi.com sells followers for a price: $17 will buy 1,000 followers, $49 will buy 5,000.
It’s not just Twitter, users can also buy YouTube viewers, on various other websites people can also buy Instagram followers or Facebook likes.
“The truth is if you have followers, you have traction and that translates to money,” said social media user Ryan McDonald.
Curtis Sveinsson is social media manager for Clicks and Clients in Englewood.
He said, “I think it’s malpractice taking advantage of the system.”
He says some companies take real people’s photos and information from Twitter and use it to create fake followers.
The Devumi’s parent company, Bytion, has offices at 1900 Grant Street in Denver. Devumi has publicly denied any wrongdoing. Many social media sites prohibit “fake followers.”
