TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi Crash In Icy Conditions Closes SB I-25 In Northern Colorado (Full Story)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A semi crash on Interstate 25 in northern Colorado has led to a shutdown of the southbound lanes in the Fort Collins-Loveland area.

crash Semi Crash In Icy Conditions Closes I 25 In Northern Colorado

(credit: CBS)

Snow was falling Thursday morning at daybreak and road conditions were icy where the crash happened.

The crash occurred sometime before 6 a.m. and appeared to involve two semi trucks. No injuries were reported.

Road crews were out at 7:30 a.m. cleaning up fuel that spilled from one of the semis.

crash1 Semi Crash In Icy Conditions Closes I 25 In Northern Colorado

(credit: CBS)

It happened near the Highway 392 exit, just north of the Budweiser Events Center.

