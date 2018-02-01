FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A semi crash on Interstate 25 in northern Colorado has led to a shutdown of the southbound lanes in the Fort Collins-Loveland area.
Snow was falling Thursday morning at daybreak and road conditions were icy where the crash happened.
The crash occurred sometime before 6 a.m. and appeared to involve two semi trucks. No injuries were reported.
Road crews were out at 7:30 a.m. cleaning up fuel that spilled from one of the semis.
It happened near the Highway 392 exit, just north of the Budweiser Events Center.