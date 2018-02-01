LOS ANGELES (CBS4) — It has been nearly 40 years since legendary actress Natalie Wood drowned off the coast of Catalina Island in California.
Wood disappeared from a yacht in November 1981. Aboard the yacht that night were Wood’s husband, actor Robert Wagner, Wood’s friend and fellow actor, Christopher Walken, and the captain, Dennis Davern.
Her body was found floating in the water the next day. She was wearing a flannel nightgown and a red down jacket.
After a two-week investigation, the death was ruled an accident.
But, in 2011, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reopened the death investigation.
Now, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigators tell “48 Hours” that Wagner is now considered a person of interest in the mysterious death of the Hollywood star.
In interviews for “Natalie Wood: Death in Dark Water,” investigators say they want to speak with Wagner about the circumstances surrounding her death.
“We know now that he was the last person to be with Natalie before she disappeared,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant John Corina says of Wagner in an interview with “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty.
