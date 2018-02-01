Filed Under:48 Hours, California, Catalina Island, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, Natalie Wood, Natalie Wood: Death in Dark Water, Person of Interest, Robert Wagner

LOS ANGELES (CBS4) — It has been nearly 40 years since legendary actress Natalie Wood drowned off the coast of Catalina Island in California.

gettyimages 516315300 Investigators: Robert Wagner Is Person Of Interest In Natalie Woods Death

US actress Natalie Wood and her husband US actor Robert Wagner pose during the 29th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, on May 18, 1976. (credit: AFP/Getty Images)

Wood disappeared from a yacht in November 1981. Aboard the yacht that night were Wood’s husband, actor Robert Wagner, Wood’s friend and fellow actor, Christopher Walken, and the captain, Dennis Davern.

Her body was found floating in the water the next day. She was wearing a flannel nightgown and a red down jacket.

After a two-week investigation, the death was ruled an accident.

But, in 2011, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reopened the death investigation.

gettyimages 551453371 Investigators: Robert Wagner Is Person Of Interest In Natalie Woods Death

Actors and spouses Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner in London, July 1st 1976. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Now, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigators tell “48 Hours” that Wagner is now considered a person of interest in the mysterious death of the Hollywood star.

In interviews for “Natalie Wood: Death in Dark Water,” investigators say they want to speak with Wagner about the circumstances surrounding her death.

“We know now that he was the last person to be with Natalie before she disappeared,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant John Corina says of Wagner in an interview with “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty.

“Natalie Wood: Death in Dark Water” will be broadcast Saturday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. MT on CBS4.

 

 

 

