ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Arvada shot and killed a man Wednesday night after they say he tried to attack officers and a police dog with a knife.
The shooting happened near Wadsworth Boulevard and 88th Avenue just before 9 p.m. Police were called to the area on reports of a suspicious person wandering around.
They said the man they encountered there was wanted on a felony warrant and was also wanted for a restraining order violation.
They say he charged at them with a knife after they cornered him. That’s when officers opened fire.
No one else was hurt.