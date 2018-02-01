Filed Under:Arvada, Arvada Police, Jefferson County, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Arvada shot and killed a man Wednesday night after they say he tried to attack officers and a police dog with a knife.

The shooting happened near Wadsworth Boulevard and 88th Avenue just before 9 p.m. Police were called to the area on reports of a suspicious person wandering around.

They said the man they encountered there was wanted on a felony warrant and was also wanted for a restraining order violation.

They say he charged at them with a knife after they cornered him. That’s when officers opened fire.

No one else was hurt.

