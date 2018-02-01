Filed Under:Larimer County, Local TV, Loveland, Valentine Re-Mailing Program, Valentine's Day

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4 – Loveland started its annual Valentine card stamping on Thursday.

The tradition is part of the city’s re-mailing program which has been happening for 72 years.

Valentines are mailed to the city and then hand-stamped with a special cachet and sent to your loved one.

The re-mailing program is the largest in the country.

To share your Valentine’s Day love through Loveland, send a pre-addressed, pre-stamped valentine in an enclosed larger first class envelope to:

Postmaster – Attention Valentines

446 E. 29th Street

Loveland, CO 800538-9998

