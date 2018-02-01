By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Snow will end in Northern Colorado Thursday morning after a total of 2-6 inches of accumulation in the Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, and Fort Morgan areas. Denver will see little more than a dusting and most areas south and southwest of where I-25 and I-76 meet E-470 will stay mainly dry.

The snow across Larimer and Weld Counties has been largely caused by “CSI” which stands for Conditional Symmetric Instability. CSI causes banded, heavy snow that usually lasts no longer than 3-5 hours. It’s extremely difficult to forecast when CSI will occur. As late as Wednesday evening it seemed CSI was possible but not likely. That obviously changed! And the snow hit fast and hard enough to create numerous accidents and several road closures north of Denver.

Meanwhile, temperatures will be cooler almost statewide on Thursday with highs in the 30s in the metro area.

In the mountains, snow likely during the day Thursday but accumulation will be minor. Additional on and off snow showers will continue through Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the heaviest snow likely Friday night into Saturday morning. Some ski areas along the I-70 corridor should see up to 6″ of accumulation during this time.

