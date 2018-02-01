Filed Under:Colorado Rockies, Hall of Fame, Larry Walker, Todd Helton

(CBS4) – Former Rockies great Larry Walker is speaking out about being left out of the Hall of Fame once again.

larry walker Coors Field Is My PED Says Walker In Response To Another Hall Of Fame Snub

Larry Walker (credit: VINCENT LAFORET/AFP/Getty Images)

Walker has been on the ballot eight times and his stats jump off the page:

– 383 home runs
– More than 1,300 RBIs
– Seven Gold glove awards
– Three silver sluggers

But that’s still not good enough for the Hall of Fame voters. He received just 34 percent of the vote this year (although that was up from 22 percent in 2017).

Walker thinks he knows why: the Coors Field bias. He told TSN Montreal recently “No needles went in my a–. I played the game clean, but I played in the ballpark and it’s almost like Coors Field is my PED.”

“I can’t fault myself. I played for a major league team that happened to be in Denver. If that’s a problem and if that’s going to be an issue for them, then get rid of the team and move it elsewhere if it’s going to be that big of an issue.”

Todd Helton joins next year’s ballot, giving voters a chance to consider another slugger who put up big numbers in hitter-friendly Colorado.

helton Coors Field Is My PED Says Walker In Response To Another Hall Of Fame Snub

Todd Helton of the Colorado Rockies hits a RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 3, 2011 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Helton had a career OPS of .953, but the favorable environment at Coors Field may invite skepticism from the voters.

MORE FROM CBSSPORTS.COM: Larry Walker thinks Coors Field is keeping him out of Hall of Fame and it shouldn’t

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

