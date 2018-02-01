(CBS4) – Former Rockies great Larry Walker is speaking out about being left out of the Hall of Fame once again.

Walker has been on the ballot eight times and his stats jump off the page:

– 383 home runs

– More than 1,300 RBIs

– Seven Gold glove awards

– Three silver sluggers

But that’s still not good enough for the Hall of Fame voters. He received just 34 percent of the vote this year (although that was up from 22 percent in 2017).

Walker thinks he knows why: the Coors Field bias. He told TSN Montreal recently “No needles went in my a–. I played the game clean, but I played in the ballpark and it’s almost like Coors Field is my PED.”

“I can’t fault myself. I played for a major league team that happened to be in Denver. If that’s a problem and if that’s going to be an issue for them, then get rid of the team and move it elsewhere if it’s going to be that big of an issue.”

Todd Helton joins next year’s ballot, giving voters a chance to consider another slugger who put up big numbers in hitter-friendly Colorado.

Helton had a career OPS of .953, but the favorable environment at Coors Field may invite skepticism from the voters.

