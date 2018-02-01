Filed Under:Colorado Springs, El Paso County Sheriff, Local TV, Mistrial, Terry Maketa

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The jury is deliberating the extortion case of a former El Paso County sheriff.

Terry Maketa on trial for four charges which jurors were deadlocked on in Maketa’s July 2017 trial.

maketa court1 Jury Deliberates Extortion Case Of Former Sheriff

Terry Maketa (credit: CBS)

The former sheriff is accused of abusing his power and faces charges including felony extortion, which accuse Maketa of trying to undermine the credibility of three deputies and threatening to end a contract with a jail’s health provider if it did not fire an employee who refused to support then-Undersheriff Paula Presley’s candidacy to succeed him.

A jury acquitted Maketa in July 2017 of witness tampering, conspiracy to commit witness tampering and official misconduct.

