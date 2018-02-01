Filed Under:Airbus Helicopters, Dave Repsher, Flight for Life Crash, Frisco, Patrick Mahany, Summit County

DENVER (AP) — Lawyers for a flight nurse who was severely injured in a Colorado helicopter crash say two companies have agreed to pay him $100 million.

david repsher Injured Flight Nurse Dave Repsher Gets $100M Settlement

David Repsher (credit: CBS)

Attorneys told The Associated Press on Thursday that the settlement will be paid to Dave Repsher, who was severely burned when the medical helicopter crashed in Frisco in 2015.

helicopter frisco crash Injured Flight Nurse Dave Repsher Gets $100M Settlement

(credit: Lake Dillon Fire)

Pilot Patrick Mahany was killed and another flight nurse was injured.

Airbus Helicopters, which manufactured the aircraft, confirmed it’s paying some of the $100 million but declined to say how much. Airbus spokesman James Darcy called the crash a tragedy and said the company has made safety improvements.

Gary Robb, one of Repsher’s attorneys, says the other company contributing to the settlement is Air Methods Corp., which operated the helicopter. A spokeswoman had no immediate comment.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

