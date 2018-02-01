COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A toddler is recovering after he was shot in the legs while in bed.
The bullet reportedly went through the wall and into his legs.
“I thought my house would be a safe place and I never thought this would happen in my own home,” said Blanca Rodriguez the boy’s mother.
Rodriguez says she heard what sounded like an explosion and then seconds later her son was screaming. She said she didn’t know what happened until police later showed her where the bullet came through the bedroom wall.
Police say they quickly determined the bullet came from the neighboring apartment. Investigators say the suspected gunman, Jair Isaza, should not have had a weapon because he is a previous offender. Isaza is also facing charges of illegal discharge of a firearm.