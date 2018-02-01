Filed Under:Bullet Through Wall, Colorado Springs, Jair Isaza, Local TV, Toddler Shot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A toddler is recovering after he was shot in the legs while in bed.

The bullet reportedly went through the wall and into his legs.

3springs toddler shot transfer frame 488 Toddler Recovering After Bullet Shoots Through Apartment Wall

(credit: CBS)

“I thought my house would be a safe place and I never thought this would happen in my own home,” said Blanca Rodriguez the boy’s mother.

3springs toddler shot transfer frame 398 Toddler Recovering After Bullet Shoots Through Apartment Wall

(credit: CBS)

Rodriguez says she heard what sounded like an explosion and then seconds later her son was screaming. She said she didn’t know what happened until police later showed her where the bullet came through the bedroom wall.

3springs toddler shot transfer frame 215 Toddler Recovering After Bullet Shoots Through Apartment Wall

(credit: CBS)

Police say they quickly determined the bullet came from the neighboring apartment. Investigators say the suspected gunman, Jair Isaza, should not have had a weapon because he is a previous offender. Isaza is also facing charges of illegal discharge of a firearm.

3springs toddler shot transfer frame 347 Toddler Recovering After Bullet Shoots Through Apartment Wall

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch