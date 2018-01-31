Filed Under:Larry Crowder, Local TV, Used Car Sales, Used Car Sales Tax Bill, Used Cars

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado State Sen. Larry Crowder (R-Otero County) wants to make buying a car more affordable.

He’s introduced a bill that would get rid of the state sales tax on used vehicles.

Currently, the state collects a tax every time a new car is sold. Crowder says collecting again for a used car sale is double taxation.

He also acknowledged that eliminating the used car sale tax would cause Colorado to lose out on $75 million in revenue next year.

“I do realize that it would be taking away from the treasury, but I also realize that without it, it puts more people in a perilous situation because they cannot afford the reliable transportation to get to work,” said Crowder.

He says his bill would especially help low and middle-income Coloradans in rural parts of the state, where mass transit is not available.

The bill will get its first hearing in the Finance Committee on Thursday.

