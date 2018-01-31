Number Of Flu Hospitalizations In Colorado Down AgainThe number of people hospitalized from the flu in Colorado continues to go down.

Pizza Is A Better Breakfast Than Most Cereals, Nutritionist Claimsnutritionist Chelsey Amer explained that many cereals lack the protein and healthy fats your body needs as fuel for the day ahead.

Hearing Voices May Actually Be A Good Thing, Study SuggestsA recent study is suggesting that people who hear strange patterns in sounds may just be suffering from a well-tuned brain.

College Student Creates Napkin That Detects Drugs In DrinksGeorge Washington University junior Danya Sherman developed the KnoNap, a regular napkin that features a color-changing fabric meant to alert and prevent drug-facilitated crimes.

Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase Fighting Rising Health Care CostsJeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon say they will give their U.S. workers and families with a better option on health care.

Southern Colorado County Sues More Than A Dozen Pharmaceutical CompaniesA small southern Colorado county is the first in the state to take on some of the country’s major pharmaceutical companies.