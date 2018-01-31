DENVER (CBS4)– The former Denver radio station DJ who was fired for groping Taylor Swift has landed a new on-air gig.
David Mueller was hired at a radio station in Mississippi where he is the new co-host of a show where he uses the on-air name “Stonewall Jackson.”
Mueller had sued Swift claiming she falsely accused him of groping her and sought up to $3 million. A federal jury in Denver ruled for Swift and Mueller was ordered to pay a symbolic $1 to Swift.
Mueller continues to deny the groping incident.