BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The man accused of murdering Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm was formally charged on Wednesday.

Dreion Dearing, 22, now faces four charges of murder, plus burglary and possession of a weapon by a felon and assault.

The sheriff, whose deputy was killed, was among those in the courtroom as the judge advised Dearing.

Court documents reveal the series of events began at an apartment building where there was a disturbance involving two women. Later, three men came by dressed in black. A fight was reported in a third floor unit.

Sheriff’s deputies spotted a suspect matching the description of a suspect and ran after him. One deputy reported hearing Deputy Gumm yell, “Police! Stop running! Don’t be stupid!”

Then shots were fired.

John Cruz lives right in the path the alleged gunman used to get away.

“He shot the officer directly across the street there then he ran across the street and ran up my driveway,” he told CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger.

Cruz added the man being chased ran through his yard leaving behind clues.

“There was still snow in the backyard and you could see footprints,” he said.

Court documents say those footprints matched the soles of Dearing’s shoes.

He was arrested in a treehouse that was pulled down. A beanie, a handgun and Dearing’s pay stub were found nearby.

In an interview with investigators, Dearing denied involvement claiming he had been asleep in a car.

According to the arrest affidavit, “the next thing he remembers is being dragged by a dog and police arresting him.”

Witnesses identified Dearing from photo lineups.

No decision has been made on whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.