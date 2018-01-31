Filed Under:Colorado Rockies, Coors Field, Local TV, New Scoreboard

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Rockies unveiled their new and improved scoreboard on Wednesday in honor of their 25th anniversary season in 2018.

The board now stands 8,369 feet tall and is comprised of 784 60-inch television.

rockies scoreboard 1 via rockies Rockies Get New, Bigger & Better Scoreboard

New scoreboard at Coors Field. (credit: Colorado Rockies)

It has a unique and recognizable Colorado Rockies outline, and the speakers on the lower bowl are enhanced.

rockies scoreboard 2 via rockies Rockies Get New, Bigger & Better Scoreboard

It’s also 258 percent larger than the old scoreboard at Coors Field.

The team says the board is part of a number of “significant” improvement projects which were voted on and approved last fall.

The Rockies home opener is Friday, April 6.

