DENVER (CBS4) – The number of people hospitalized from the flu in Colorado continues to decrease.

The latest numbers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show that number has dropped for the fourth straight week.

Despite the decline, 137 people were treated for the flu at a hospital last week. That is the lowest weekly number since early December.

The number of flu hospitalizations in Colorado since Oct. 1, 217 sits at 2,650.

