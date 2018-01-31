By Makenzie O’Keefe

LAKEWOOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Dozens of residents of an apartment complex in Lakewood were displaced by a fire overnight.

Over 30 residents were affected, according to West Metro Fire.

Firefighters arrived to the Westhills Apartment Homes near 4th Avenue and Union Boulevard just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. They were told residents inside the apartment where the fire started woke up to a smoke detector, and they were able to get out of their apartment and alert their neighbors.

West Metro said the fire was contained to two units and that both were severely damaged by the flames.

CBS4 spoke to a couple who lived across from the unit where the fire began. Isabel Villano said her neighbors pounded on their door to tell them there was a fire and to get out.

“We grabbed out dog and ran. When we opened the door, our room filled with smoke and we saw the flames,” Villano said. “They’re probably actually the reason we alive honestly because if they didn’t come bang on our door, I don’t think we would have gotten out in time because the fire was just coming so fast.”

The Red Cross said that there were 24 units affected, and that between 30 and 50 people were not able to return to their homes Wednesday morning. While some found shelter with friends or family, over a dozen needed assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

