BASALT, Colo. (CBS4)– Police are warning river users to stay away from any suspicious plastic bottles they find in the Roaring Fork River after dozens of the bottles containing chemicals believed to be used to make methamphetamine were discovered.
Police tell CBS4 eight more bottles were discovered since the local fire department recovered 14 others near Basalt earlier this month.
Police believe the bottles were used in what’s known as the cold cook method of making methamphetamine. The bottles have been covered in duct tape, making them easily recognizable.
Authorities believe there may be more of the bottles in other sections of the river that could be found as people head to the water later this Spring and Summer.
Anyone who encounters suspicious bottles is asked to refrain from touching them and to call the Basalt Police Department 970-927-4316.
