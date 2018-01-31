WASHINGTON (AP/CBS4) — Sen. Cory Gardner, along with Representatives Mike Coffman and Scott Tipton, all Republicans representing Colorado, were aboard the chartered train carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers to a Republican retreat in West Virginia when it struck a garbage truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia.

No lawmakers or members of their staff were injured in the accident but one person was killed and another was seriously injured. Those victims have not been identified.

Gardner tweeted that he was okay and asked for prayers for those who were hurt.

I am on the train and ok, but know a lot of prayers are needed now for those hurt. https://t.co/jkwRfZTTW9 — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) January 31, 2018

Coffman’s office tweeted that he was not injured immediately following the crash.

Rep. Coffman was onboard Amtrak train that collided w/truck, he is ok. We ask for prayers for all involved in this accident & appreciate everyone's calls…. story is still developing. -Staff — Rep. Mike Coffman (@RepMikeCoffman) January 31, 2018

Tipton also tweeted that he was okay.

I am on the train that crashed and was not injured. Thank you to everyone who has reached out. I am praying for those who were hurt. — Rep. Scott Tipton (@RepTipton) January 31, 2018

“We’re fine, but our train hit a garbage truck. Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck,” Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., wrote on Twitter.

A GOP aide said the train is partially derailed.

Oklahoma GOP Rep. Tom Cole says a person on the truck may have been seriously injured.

Cole said he’s not aware of any injuries on the train. A GOP aide speaking on condition of anonymity says no lawmakers were injured.

NEW: One fatality, one serious injury after train carrying GOP lawmakers hits truck, White House confirms; no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff https://t.co/5vpNKwhHSW pic.twitter.com/j7NAnhXqKA — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 31, 2018

Cole said he believes the accident occurred south of Charlottesville, Virginia. The train was en route to the Greenbrier resort in White Sulfur Springs for a three-day issues retreat featuring appearances by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Ala., tweeted: “The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision, but Rebecca and I are both okay. Security and doctors on board are helping secure the scene and treat injuries.”

By ALAN FRAM and ANDREW TAYLOR, Associated Press, contributed to this report

