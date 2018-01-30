Woman Injured In Wrong Way Crash Planning Memorial For Father, Brother

DENVER (CBS4)– A young woman who was injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 25 is planning a memorial service for her father and brother, both killed in the collision, while taking care of her mother who was also injured.
Miguel Ramirez Gutierrez, 47, and his son, Michael Ramirez Muro, 17, were killed when the suspect driver headed south in the HOV lanes which were only for northbound traffic at the time.
Salma was in the vehicle with her father and brother, and Maria, her mother, at the time of the crash.
“She’s planning a double memorial service for her father and her brother while attending to her mother’s care and recovery,” said family friend Jacqueline Jeske.
A GoFundMe page has been established to help the Ramirez family.
A Colorado State Patrol spokesperson says it appears the driver going the wrong way appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.
The suspect, Kimberly Ramirez Roldan, 24, is believed to have entered the highway at 70th avenue according to investigators. That is the same spot CBS4 has shown in the past where getting around the barrier is not that hard even though there are signs, cones and even a gate meant to stop drivers.