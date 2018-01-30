LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Jefferson County have released surveillance photos of a woman they believe stole a car from the parking lot of a rec center.
The crime happened at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the Lilley Gulch Recreation Center on the 6100 block of Holland Way in Littleton.
The thief stole a Volkswagen convertible that had a cellphone and purse inside. The purse had a driver’s license, credit cards and cash in it.
A Facebook post from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office states the woman seen in the surveillance images — which were presumably captured inside the rec center — was described as being white with blond hair. She was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants, and black shoes was carrying a duffel bag.
The office says she arrived at the rec center “in a white hatchback, possibly a Chevrolet Aveo.”
Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked call the sheriff’s office at (303) 271-5612. Tips can also be mad through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). The reference case number is 18-1525.