Filed Under:Abel Palmer, Colorado Avalanche Information Center, Durango, San Juan County, Silverton

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) — A 21-year-old Durango man killed by an avalanche skied into an area he knew was dangerous and had meant to avoid.

That’s according to a new report on the Jan. 21 slide that killed Abel Palmer. It was the first death from an avalanche this winter in Colorado.

abel palmer Skier Killed In Avalanche Didnt Mean To Wind Up Where He Did

Abel Palmer (credit: GoFundMe)

A report by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center says Palmer was with a backcountry ski partner and they both got caught in the avalanche in an area on the south side of Red Mountain Pass locally known as Sam’s Trees, not far from Silverton.

“This was a persistent slab avalanche that ran on old snow layers near the ground,” the Center stated in a video report on the slide.

The report states the two skiers got off track and ended up in the dangerous gully despite a plan they made to avoid the spot.

The avalanche was 240 feet wide and covered 230 vertical feet.

GOFUNDME.COM: Help support Abel’s Family

The Durango Herald reported Palmer’s ski partner and others tried to revive him with CPR for over three hours.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch