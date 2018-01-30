GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation closed westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Georgetown for about 30 minutes because of a semi rollover.
They say traffic was getting by in the chain up area, but drivers should expect delays.
Officials say the driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Details about what caused the crash have not been released, but CDOT officials issued a high wind advisory for I-70 from Idaho Springs to the Eisenhower Tunnel. They say no travel is allowed for light high-profile vehicles.