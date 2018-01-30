By Jeff Todd
DENVER (CBS4) – The training at the Rocky Mountain Figure Skating Club isn’t slowing down as a potential Olympic bid for Denver takes another step forward.
“I’m getting my free skate program choreographed. I just need to get all my jumps in it,” said Sierra Gilliam, a 14-year-old girl practicing at the Westminster Ice Center on Tuesday. “I’d like to go to the Olympics, but I’m not sure how far that’s going to go.”
The Denver Exploratory Committee is having the same thoughts, and now they want input from the public.
Two new websites are spreading information and asking what the public thinks of a potential bid in 2026 or 2030. Explorethegames.com has basic information about the Denver bid as it develops. Sharethegold.org has a community survey.
Gilliam’s coach has taught other skaters at the highest level and thinks a mile-high Olympics could be a good thing for Colorado.
“Where else would you want to be but here in the Rocky Mountains and in Denver to embrace that opportunity,” said Cindy Sullivan, the Director of Figure Skating for Rocky Mountain Figure Skating Club. “The exposure the opportunity to watch athletes at their highest level perform. The city is a welcoming city.”
Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.
Not only no, but hell no. We were smart to skip out in 1972.
No way just a money grab didn’t want it then and not now