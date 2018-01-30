DENVER (CBS4) – First responders are coming together to be better trained to work with people with autism.
A two-day training program at The Autism Society of Colorado began Tuesday.
People with autism may become overwhelmed by sirens and flashing lights in an already hectic, emergency situation.
Family members of those with autism also took part in the training.
“Really what we are doing is seeking again to spread the awareness, spread the education, so the parents understand the best way to interact with the first responders when they arrive so we limit the number of negative interactions we have,” said Brian Radford, a spokesman with The Autism Society of Colorado.
Experts say people with the Autism Spectrum Disorder are seven times more likely to have a 911 encounter.