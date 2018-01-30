Filed Under:CAIC, Colorado Avalanche Danger, Colorado Avalanche Information Center, Rocky Mountains, Skiing, Snow

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche Information Center continues to warn of moderate avalanche danger across most of the state.

Some of the danger is due to recent strong winds that loaded slopes with blowing snow, but there is also danger on slopes that are sheltered from the wind.

capture7 Despite Lack Of Snow, Moderate Avalanche Danger Persists In Colorado

(credit: CAIC)

The CAIC says an avalanche could easily be triggered on any slope with a thick slab of snow.

Several human-triggered avalanches have been reported over the past week, including one that was remotely triggers by some skiers in the Gore Range last Thursday.

