DENVER (CBS4) – Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb thinks the stadium where the Broncos play should have Pat Bowlen’s name in its title.
The team currently owns the naming rights to the stadium, and earlier this month they removed the Sports Authority signs. So far there’s been no announcement about what the formal title of the stadium will be moving forward, though. The thought is that a new corporate sponsor’s name will be figured into the stadium’s name.
Webb says not so fast: he thinks the public should be allowed to make donations to cover the naming rights and improvements to the stadium.
He told CBS4 on Tuesday he’s proposing naming the field after Pat Bowlen. He likes: Mile High Stadium At Pat Bowlen Field.
Webb, who was mayor from to 1991 to 2003, also said he thinks marijuana companies should be allowed to sponsor aspects of the stadium, even though NFL opposes it.
Bowlen has owned the Denver Broncos since 1984. He has Alzheimer’s Disease and no longer actively manages the team. A statue of him stands outside the stadium and his name is in the Ring of Fame.