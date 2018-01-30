By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Mountain wave clouds will dominate the sky above the Front Range on Tuesday keeping temperatures shy of their potential. But it will still be really mild for January with highs in the lower 60s in the Denver area. Without the clouds we could come close to 70° but that seems very unlikely.

A cold front in Idaho and Montana early Tuesday morning will reach Colorado Wednesday morning causing cooler temperatures. But the front should stay just to the northeast of the Denver area through much of the day on Wednesday and therefore afternoon temperatures should still manage to reach into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. If the front moves farther southwest than the weather models suggest, then obviously temperatures will be colder.

RELATED: Super Blue Blood Moon’ Watch Party Planned In Stapleton

The front will certainly be south of the metro area on Thursday and therefore plan on a chilly day with highs in the 30s. As the front passes over Colorado it will cause snow for the northern mountains (along and north of I-25) as well as on the Eastern Plains where several snow bands should set up. The metro area should also see at least brief snowfall although no accumulation is expected. In the mountains we’ll see 2-6 inches with the highest amounts around Steamboat Springs and the Rabbit Ears Pass region. Lower amounts will be found closer to I-70 including Summit County.

Sunny, dry, and cool weather will prevail for Friday and Saturday before another weather system arrives Saturday night into Sunday. At this time it looks like a pretty good chance for snow on Sunday including in the metro area.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.