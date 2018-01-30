LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County officials have announced the funeral for Deputy Heath Gumm will be open to the public.
Arrangements were announced on Monday.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the funeral will be at the Flatirons Community Church on South Boulder Road in Lafayette on Friday at 11 a.m.
Officials say there is limited space, and family, friends and law enforcement personnel will be given seats first.
Deputy Gumm was shot and killed near 88th Avenue and Washington Street nearly a week ago.
Authorities arrested a man, Dreion Dearing, 22, accused of shooting and killing Deputy Gumm. Two other individuals were “located and questioned,” but were later released by investigators.
Donations for Gumm’s family can be made on the Adams County Sheriff’s Foundation website. The family also asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation.