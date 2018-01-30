By Dominic Garcia

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been a busy month for the Colorado Fallen Hero Project, a group dedicated to helping plan the services for those who die in the line of duty.

Formed over a year ago, the nonprofit organization is made up of Colorado law enforcement officers and civilian personnel who serve in a voluntary capacity.

Their president, Capt. Stephen Redfearn, says the first funeral they planned was for Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zackari Parrish, killed on New Year’s Eve after responding to a disturbance.

Less than a month later, Redfearn says they got the same call. Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm had been killed in the line of duty.

“Most of the things going through my head were ‘I hope we’re ready to do this again.’ I knew we would be, but personally I was just like ‘Man, I can’t believe we’re here again at another hospital,’” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

The goal of the group is to help organize services so members of the department can focus on mourning their fellow servicemen and women.

“When our team members showed up, a little bit of relief came over the Adams County members. Like okay, there’s some people here who’ve done this before and can guide us,” said Redfearn.

Deputy Gumm’s funeral is planned for Friday, and the Colorado Fallen Hero Project will be in charge of the major aspects of the service.

That includes organizing the motorcade, seating, even security. An operation plan will be between 70 and 80 pages and they will spend hours of practicing before the service.

“We get one chance to do this right, and it means so much to us,” Redfearn said.

Adams County officials have announced the funeral for Deputy Heath Gumm will be open to the public. The funeral will be at the Flatirons Community Church on South Boulder Road in Lafayette.

Officials say there is limited space, and family, friends and law enforcement personnel will be given seats first.

Officials ask the public to not arrive before 10 a.m. and say they will not be let into the church before 10:15 a.m. There will also be no public parking available at the church.

Donations for Gumm’s family can be made on the Adams County Sheriff’s Foundation website. The family also asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation.

LINK: Colorado Fallen Hero Project

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.