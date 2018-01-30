WATCH LIVE: See President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech (Watch CBSN Special Coverage)
Filed Under:Cherry Creek, Down Syndrome, Global Down Syndrome Foundation, Local TV, Michelle Sie Whitten

DENVER (CBS4)– The Global Down Syndrome Foundation is building more than just a new headquarters, it’s building a community center.

The headquarters in Cherry Creek will house office space, a gym and education center.

down syndrome new hq 5vo frame 0 Global Down Syndrome Foundation Building More Than Just New Headquarters

(credit: CBS)

That education center will offer cooking classes, computer courses and more for both children and adults with Down syndrome.

down syndrome new hq 5vo frame 333 Global Down Syndrome Foundation Building More Than Just New Headquarters

(credit: CBS)

“It’s going to be not only a headquarters but a home, so when they walk in, they are immediately accepted and they know ‘This is ours,'” said Global Down Syndrome Foundation spokeswoman Michelle Sie Whitten.

down syndrome new hq 5vo frame 448 Global Down Syndrome Foundation Building More Than Just New Headquarters

(credit: CBS)

The new headquarters is expected to open in June.

down syndrome new hq 5vo frame 596 Global Down Syndrome Foundation Building More Than Just New Headquarters

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch