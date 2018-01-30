DENVER (CBS4)– The Global Down Syndrome Foundation is building more than just a new headquarters, it’s building a community center.
The headquarters in Cherry Creek will house office space, a gym and education center.
That education center will offer cooking classes, computer courses and more for both children and adults with Down syndrome.
“It’s going to be not only a headquarters but a home, so when they walk in, they are immediately accepted and they know ‘This is ours,'” said Global Down Syndrome Foundation spokeswoman Michelle Sie Whitten.
The new headquarters is expected to open in June.