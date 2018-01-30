DENVER (CBS4)– The director of Frozen The Broadway Musical says there is a lot that has changed from its pre-Broadway run in Denver to when it will appear on Broadway.

“There is going to be quite a lot of changes, I think, between Denver and Broadway, most notably the opening and the close. We’ve taken a lot of the music and reworked it, putting in some new music. We’ve absolutely reworked a lot of the big choreographic numbers to make the narrative within the story even clearer and more exciting. It’s been an incredible journey developing this piece,” said Michael Grandage on a video detailing the changes.

Almost 126,000 people saw the show during its 47 performances in Denver last year.

“We were very aware from the beginning we were taking on a beloved film and we needed to make sure the experience needed to relate to that. But to be able to develop those characters and add new music, new choreography and make the narrative arc of the journey bigger and deeper and more profound and more funny and more beautiful… that has been extraordinary and I cannot tell you how excited that makes me to be able to bring this piece and share it with an audience live on Broadway,” said Grandage.

Previews for Frozen The Musical at the St. James Theatre on Broadway begin Feb. 22.