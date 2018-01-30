DENVER (CBS4) – A diehard Denver Broncos fans got the chance of a lifetime to meet football great, Peyton Manning.
As if that wasn’t enough, Courey Marshall and his wife Chelsea, will be going to Super Bowl LII on Sunday.
It was all part of the Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Contest, which allows one fan and a friend to wake up on the field of U.S. Bank Stadium.
Marshall, who is from San Diego, says he became a Broncos fan after following Manning’s career in Indianapolis.
As part of the surprise, the Marshall’s were told they’d be participating in a photo shoot for contest finalists. Little did they know, Manning would only be feet away posing as a photo shoot director speaking behind a curtain through a megaphone.
“Just pause right there. I’m going to show you how to give a real cadence,” Manning joked.
“Oh my gosh! Can you believe this?” said Marshall. “It’s an honor. I appreciate you with all my heart for taking the time to do this.”
Manning ended up surprising the couple and telling them they’d won the contest and will be staying in a suite customized into a hotel room.