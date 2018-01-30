Filed Under:Denver Broncos

DENVER (CBS4) – Sure they won Super Bowl 50, but since the retirement of Peyton Manning and in the two consecutive lackluster seasons that followed the Broncos haven’t done much to help Denver’s reputation as a football town.

gettyimages 876324996 Ouch: Denver Ranks Among The Worst Cities For Football Fans

Fans cheer during warmups before the Broncos game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 19, 2017. (credit: Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

A new study out from Wallethub titled “Best Football Cities for Fans” places Denver near the bottom of its rankings. In the Large City category Denver got a 32.43 score. Only two other cities with NFL franchises — Houston and Jacksonville — wound up with a lower score.

The rankings were based on several criteria that included number of wins by the home team, ticket prices for games and engagement of fans.

91423578 Ouch: Denver Ranks Among The Worst Cities For Football Fans

Josh McDaniels (File photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Another criteria was “Number of Coaches in Past 10 Seasons.” Teams like the Patriots and Steelers haven’t changed head coaches in the past decade, so Boston and Pittsburgh obviously got high scores in that category. The Broncos have been pretty unstable in this category. Here’s a look at all of their head coaches since 2007:

– Mike Shanahan
– Josh McDaniels
– Eric Studesville (interim)
– John Fox
– Gary Kubiak
– Vance Joseph

Green Bay, Wisconsin got the best overall score in the rankings, despite the fact that the Packers didn’t make the playoffs this season.

