DENVER (CBS4) – Sure they won Super Bowl 50, but since the retirement of Peyton Manning and in the two consecutive lackluster seasons that followed the Broncos haven’t done much to help Denver’s reputation as a football town.
A new study out from Wallethub titled “Best Football Cities for Fans” places Denver near the bottom of its rankings. In the Large City category Denver got a 32.43 score. Only two other cities with NFL franchises — Houston and Jacksonville — wound up with a lower score.
The rankings were based on several criteria that included number of wins by the home team, ticket prices for games and engagement of fans.
Another criteria was “Number of Coaches in Past 10 Seasons.” Teams like the Patriots and Steelers haven’t changed head coaches in the past decade, so Boston and Pittsburgh obviously got high scores in that category. The Broncos have been pretty unstable in this category. Here’s a look at all of their head coaches since 2007:
– Mike Shanahan
– Josh McDaniels
– Eric Studesville (interim)
– John Fox
– Gary Kubiak
– Vance Joseph
Green Bay, Wisconsin got the best overall score in the rankings, despite the fact that the Packers didn’t make the playoffs this season.