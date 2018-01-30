CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – An Aurora man convicted of driving drunk when he hit and killed a 22-year-old man in a crosswalk has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Last month an Arapahoe District Court jury found Christopher Tarr guilty of second-degree murder, vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and reckless driving in 22-year-old Dalton McCreary’s death. They also convicted Tarr, 42, of attempted murder in the second degree because of injuries to his friend.

Prosecutors say on Aug. 21, 2016, Tarr was driving drunk when he ran a red light at the intersection of South Chambers Road and East Iliff Avenue in Aurora.

McCreary was crossing the street with the light in the crosswalk with his friend, Jordan Mulumulu. McCreary saw Tarr’s Toyota 4-Runner coming at them and tried to get himself and his friend out of the way.

The friend received a minor injury; McCreary was killed. Tarr’s blood alcohol content was determined to be nearly four times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

“In Colorado, drunk drivers like Tarr continue to kill and maim the innocent. Tarr knew better. Tarr had a prior conviction that required him to take classes and attend a MADD victim impact panel. He knew well the risks drunk driving creates in our community, but he didn’t care. He didn’t care so much he tried to get away after he ran over the victim,” said District Attorney George Brauchler in a statement. “Prison is the right outcome and the right message for those among us who continue to put our loved ones at risk by driving drunk.”

Chief Deputy District Attorney John Kellner said: “The judge delivered a powerful message to this defendant and to the community that we will not tolerate those who repeatedly put innocent drivers and pedestrians at risk by the selfish decision to drink and drive. Like all deaths caused by DUI drivers, this was an entirely avoidable tragedy. I hope this sentence is a wake-up call for anyone who thinks it’s no big deal to get behind the wheel when they’re drunk or high.”