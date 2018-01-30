Filed Under:2018 Winter Games, Aspen, Halfpipe, I Pod, Iouri Podladtchikov, Winter Olympics, Winter X Games

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Injured Olympic halfpipe champion Iouri Podladtchikov tweeted a picture of himself in a hospital gown along with the message “I am doing OK,” after a scary wreck at the Winter X Games.

The snowboarder known as the I-Pod has a broken nose, but scans showed no signs of brain or neck trauma.

gettyimages 652230316 After Wreck, Olympic Champ I Pod Tweets: I Am Doing OK

SIERRA NEVADA, SPAIN – MARCH 11: Louri Podladtchikov of Switzerland competes during the Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final on day four of the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships 2017 on March 11, 2017 in Sierra Nevada, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

In one tweet, posted late Monday, he says: “Thank you so much for all the messages. I am so sorry for the mess of yesterday. I am doing OK.”

He made no mention of whether he’ll be able to compete at the Olympics. The men’s halfpipe contest starts Feb. 13, and most snowboarders are heading to South Korea this weekend.

Podladtchikov’s face slammed hard into the halfpipe Sunday night as he was landing a trick and he had to be taken off on a stretcher.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch