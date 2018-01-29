DENVER (CBS4)– The highest court in the state could change the way oil and gas drilling operates in Colorado.
The Colorado Supreme Court will take up a dispute over how much weight should be given to health and environmental concerns when deciding where to drill for oil and gas.
It’s an appeal on a case from 2013 which wanted state regulators to require energy companies to show how they would not harm the environment or health.
A lower court agreed that regulators didn’t have the authority but an appeals court disagreed.