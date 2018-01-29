COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU head coach Rodney Billups. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
DENVER (CBS4)– The highest court in the state could change the way oil and gas drilling operates in Colorado.

The Colorado Supreme Court will take up a dispute over how much weight should be given to health and environmental concerns when deciding where to drill for oil and gas.

It’s an appeal on a case from 2013 which wanted state regulators to require energy companies to show how they would not harm the environment or health.

A lower court agreed that regulators didn’t have the authority but an appeals court disagreed.

