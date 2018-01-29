HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Huerfano County is suing more than a dozen pharmaceutical companies over the opioid epidemic.
The county in southern Colorado says the explosion of opioid prescriptions is to blame for a public health crisis in that county and the entire state.
County officials say the companies over promote their opioid products, They also blame those companies for tax dollars spent for treatment costs of addicted patients.
This lawsuit is what is believed to be the first lawsuit of its kind in Colorado.