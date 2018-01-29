COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU head coach Rodney Billups. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
Filed Under:Huerfano County, Local TV, Opioid Epidemic, Pharmaceutical Companies Lawsuit

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Huerfano County is suing more than a dozen pharmaceutical companies over the opioid epidemic.

The county in southern Colorado says the explosion of opioid prescriptions is to blame for a public health crisis in that county and the entire state.

huerfano drug company 5vomap transfer frame 913 Southern Colorado County Sues More Than A Dozen Pharmaceutical Companies

County officials say the companies over promote their opioid products, They also blame those companies for tax dollars spent for treatment costs of addicted patients.

This lawsuit is what is believed to be the first lawsuit of its kind in Colorado.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch