COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU head coach Rodney Billups. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
Filed Under:FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, President Donald Trump, Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the departure of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

The White House says it has nothing to do with FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s departure from the law enforcement agency.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that the White House was not involved in McCabe’s decision to leave weeks before his planned retirement.

She says, “The president wasn’t part of this decision-making process.”

But Sanders says President Donald Trump stands by his criticism of McCabe, who played a central role in the Hillary Clinton email probe and the ongoing investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

McCabe’s wife had received campaign donations from then-Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe in a 2015 state Senate bid, drawing multiple Twitter attacks from the Republican president.

Sanders says the White House has “some concerns” over McCabe’s work at the bureau.

gettyimages 699428310 FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Steps Down

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 21: Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee meeting on the FBI’s budget requests for FY2018 on June 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. McCabe became acting director in May, following President Trump’s dismissal of James Comey. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

___

1 p.m.

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring.

McCabe has been a frequent target of criticism from President Donald Trump.

Two people familiar with the decision described it to The Associated Press on Monday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record.

The move is effective Monday. McCabe had already been planning to retire upon his eligibility in a matter of weeks.

It is not clear if his early departure is for personal reasons or a reflection of the criticism.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch