LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The man accused of being behind the wheel with marijuana in his system when he caused a deadly crash that killed a mother and her young son, appeared in court on Monday.
Prosecutors in Jefferson County have charged Chris Cumsille with 10 counts including vehicular homicide in the deadly crash at Alameda Avenue and Oak Street in November 2017.
An arrest affidavit states that Cumsille told investigators he blacked out and doesn’t remember what happened.
Information downloaded from his truck revealed he was traveling about 56 mph at the time of impact and never hit the brakes.
Anna Huffman, 43, of Lakewood was killed in the crash. Her 3-year-old son was seriously injured in the crash and rushed to Children’s Hospital where he later died.
Detectives say Huffman and her young son were stopped at a red light inside their minivan when the driver of a truck, later identified as Cumsille, rear-ended them and caused a chain reaction with four other vehicles.
Cumsille voluntarily submitted a blood test which revealed marijuana in his system.
Prosecutors say he had 16 traffic violations. He is free on $20,000 bond.