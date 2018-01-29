COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU head coach Rodney Billups. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Team Mongolia emerged as the champions in the annual International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge.

The team won for the sculpture “Secrets” which shows a woman putting her finger to her lips to emphasize a secret.

mongolia snow sculpture Secrets Wins This Years International Snow Sculpture Championship

(credit: Ed Johnson/Facebook)

The silver medal went to Team China and a U.S. team from Wisconsin took home the bronze.

Sixteen teams from all over the world competed to carve their 25-ton snow sculptures in just four days.

The teams are not allowed to use any power tools but can use hand saws, veggie peelers and even chicken wire.

