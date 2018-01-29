BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Team Mongolia emerged as the champions in the annual International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge.
The team won for the sculpture “Secrets” which shows a woman putting her finger to her lips to emphasize a secret.
The silver medal went to Team China and a U.S. team from Wisconsin took home the bronze.
Sixteen teams from all over the world competed to carve their 25-ton snow sculptures in just four days.
The teams are not allowed to use any power tools but can use hand saws, veggie peelers and even chicken wire.