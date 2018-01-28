Filed Under:Conceal Carry Permit, Local TV, Women Protection Services

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Six conceal carry permit classes specifically for women sold out this weekend.

The three-hour course gave each woman a certificate good for them to take to their sheriff’s office to obtain the necessary permit.

women ccw class 9pkg transfer frame 150 Women, Daughters Take Part In Sold Out Conceal Carry Classes

Addyson Simonds and her mother (credit: CBS)

Addyson Simonds, 11, attended the women-only conceal carry permit class with her mother.

“A lot of people think that girls can’t have guns and it’s kind of sexist and I don’t like it,” Simonds said.

She won’t be able to legally conceal carry for another 10 years, but thinks now is as good a time as any to learn.

women ccw class 9pkg transfer frame 0 Women, Daughters Take Part In Sold Out Conceal Carry Classes

(credit: CBS)

“My family is very oriented around guns so I really want to learn how to use them so I’m ready for when I get older,” she said.

Jesse Fox, who teaches the class says preparation is key.

“A lot my students walk out of my class and they realize they need to have a good foundation before they’re ready to carry a gun on their person every day, and most of them wait,” said Fox.

women ccw class 9pkg transfer frame 540 Women, Daughters Take Part In Sold Out Conceal Carry Classes

(credit: CBS)

“Our main goal is to keep us protected, and we thought this would be a good class, me and my mom, just to get comfortable being around guns and just knowing they aren’t bad and they are there to protect us,” said Payton Rowen from Littleton.

Rowen and classmate Jolie Baty reject the stereotype that guns are for boys.

“I think that they are singling out women because it’s like saying women aren’t as powerful as men and men should be the only ones protecting girls, and I think it’s wrong because women are just as strong as boys and it’s just wrong,” said Rowen.

women ccw class 9pkg transfer frame 780 Women, Daughters Take Part In Sold Out Conceal Carry Classes

(credit: CBS)

“I shoot competitive archery and it goes hand-in-hand with shooting a gun too. A girl can do anything a guy can do,” said Baty.

Including conceal carry.

Lorraine White works at Dakota Ridge High School and places a high value on education.

“It’s not the guns killing. It’s the people, so I feel like any kind of an education is a profitable thing for everyone,” said White.

Women Protection Services says they plan on doing another set of conceal carry classes for women in May.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch