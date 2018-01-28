Filed Under:Colorado State Patrol, Denver Fire Department, Denver Police Department, Drunk Driving

DENVER (CBS4) — Two members of a four-person family died Saturday night when a wrong-way driver collided with their vehicle in the I-25 HOV lane.

i 25 58th 2 Two Dead After Family Struck By Wrong Way Driver

(credit: CBS4)

The wreck occurred just before 6 p.m. and affected lanes of I-25 traffic for several hours.

The Colorado State Patrol says the female driver of a black Jeep survived the crash and was transported to a local hospital. She was driving southbound. The high-occupancy-vehicle lanes were open for northbound traffic at the time.

The Jeep struck a another vehicle carrying a family of four.

i 25 58th 3 Two Dead After Family Struck By Wrong Way Driver

(credit: CBS4)

CSP Trooper Gary Cutler says two people from that vehicle have passed away.

Cutler also says alcohol is suspected in the crash.

When she is released from the hospital and arrested, Cutler says, the female driver of the Jeep faces two counts each of vehicular homicide and vehicle assault charges.

i 25 58th Two Dead After Family Struck By Wrong Way Driver

(credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

The HOV lanes were re-opened at 2:45 a.m. Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

 

