By Dillon Thomas

DENVER – Two years have passed since a fatal shooting at the Colorado Motorcycle Expo. The shooting took place in 2016 between motorcycle clubs attending the event, at the National Western Complex.

Saturday, the Colorado Motorcycle Expo returned to the National Western Complex, after one year off. Event organizers celebrated the 40th anniversary of the expo, with their 39th event.

“Some of the motorcycle shops in town rely on this show in the winter,” said Jeff Brown, owner of the Colorado Motorcycle Expo. “It’s just a great way to bring the motorcycle community together in the winter.”

Noticeably missing from the expo, were many members of local motorcycle clubs.

“The motorcycle clubs were uninvited from the expo downtown,” said Sean Mayberry, organizer of a new rally in Parker.

Mayberry helped organize a new rally at the Harley Davidson dealership in Parker. The event was created to bring a swap meet to those uninvited to the expo.

“This event was to help promote unity within the motorcycle community,” Mayberry said. “It has gone off beautifully, without a hitch, just like we knew it would.”

Mayberry said the event attracted more than 1,500 attendees, and was filled with vendors.

“Including food, beer, parts, accessories, leather,” Mayberry said.

While organizers of the two events said they planned to move forward with separate rallies in the future, there were some differences between the two.

The expo didn’t allow any weapons on the property. Legally carried firearms were also banned.

The expo also charged the public to enter. The rally in Parker was free to the public, and planned to give a portion of any vendor proceeds to local charity.

